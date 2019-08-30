Marcelo Bielsa discusses Leeds United's main selection dilemma ahead of Swansea City clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski are both "very good possibilities" on the left side of the Whites defence.

The Argentine has a rare selection dilemma for the visit of Swansea City this weekend with the pair both now fully fit and available for selection.

Douglas has been Bielsa's first choice left-back so far this campaign, but the Scot has missed United's last two league outings.

The 29-year-old made his return in midweek during the Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Stoke City as he came through ninety minutes unscathed.

Alioski, though, has given his head coach a decision to make after a strong showing against the Potters in league action last weekend as he capped off a good performance with a goal in the 3-0 demolition in Staffordshire.

Bielsa has admitted that they are both good options to have at his disposal, with the 64-year-old quizzed over their differing abilities in the build-up to the showdown against Steve Cooper's side at Elland Road on Saturday.

"[Barry] Douglas is a player that usually thinks more," Bielsa said.

"[Gjanni] Alioski has more enthusiastic actions. Douglas is a player who can manage very well starting the game and manages the ball very well. Alioski is a more surprise player when he attacks.

"Douglas is a very important player in the delivery of set-pieces and how he takes the crosses in the game.

"Alioski even though he's not one of the big players, is very good in the air. And at the same time he makes you feel the enthusiasm that he has.

"So referring to both players, both are very good possibilities for this position."