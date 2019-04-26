Marcelo Bielsa discusses Elland Road future amid Leeds United promotion push

Marcelo Bielsa has knocked back questions about a possible second season at Leeds United, saying the time was wrong to contemplate his future at Elland Road.

Bielsa declined to say whether he wanted to remain in charge for a further 12 months with two games of the Championship season to go and the club expecting to enter the play-offs.

Leeds announced a two-year contract with the option of a third year when they appointed Bielsa as head coach but the Argentianian’s brother, Rafael, told South American media recently that he would stay on automatically only if the club were promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds have the option to retain him should they remain in the Championship but any attempt to secure Bielsa would be influenced by his willingness to take a second shot at promotion.

Bielsa’s impact has been keenly and positively felt at Elland Road, earning him widespread popularity with both the club and their support, and a second term in charge would give the club welcome continuity.

Bielsa said: “It’s not up to me and I don’t have any more response to that.

“It’s not a decision we have to take now and it’s not the right time to give my opinion.”

Leeds committed to combined salary costs in excess of £3m when they brought in Bielsa and his large backroom team last June.

The club have also spent more than £600,000 making changes to their Thorp Arch training ground requested by Bielsa after his appointment.