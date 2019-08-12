Marcelo Bielsa confirms changes in store for Leeds United's Carabao Cup clash at Salford City

HEAD COACH Marcelo Bielsa looks set to make at least seven changes to his Leeds United side for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Salford City for which Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts remain the only injuries.

Bielsa has revealed that the Whites players on the bench for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest will play with new loanee keeper Illan Meslier, Gaetano Berardi, Gjanni Alioski, Mateusz Bogusz, Jamie Shackleton, Helder Costa and Jack Clarke forming the substitutes against Forest.

The Whites head coach will not change his entire XI with some of those starting on Saturday set to line-up from the off again while some of the club's other youngsters will be involved too.

Bielsa also revealed that new striker signing, Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is now training normally with Leeds and will definitely get some minutes against Salford.

Asked if he had any new injury concerns, Bielsa said: "No, only Ayling and Roberts.

"Some of the players who played on Saturday will play again and others will rest. Some will go to the bench.

"The players who were on the bench will play, some young players will be involved too."

Asked how Nketiah had settled into life with Leeds and if the striker would be involved, Bielsa said: "He had some tests last week. Yesterday he trained, the same today.

"I'm not sure how many minutes, but the player will be involved."