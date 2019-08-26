Marcelo Bielsa casts view on expectations for 'top scorer' Patrick Bamford as Leeds United's main striker

MARELO BIELSA says Patrick Bamford is relishing the opportunity to be Leeds United's main striker with the head coach expecting more "confidence and calm" from the forward as the season progresses.

Bamford took his seasonal tally to four with a clinical finish to bag United's third goal in Saturday's emphatic 3-0 win at Championship hosts Stoke City.

The strike followed a headed goal in the 3-1 success at Bristol City over the opening weekend of the season and a brace in the 2-0 win Wigan Athletic, goals that have helped United to the top of the Championship after five games played.

Signed for £7m from Middlesbrough last summer, Bamford missed 22 games last season through two separate knee injuries but Bielsa expects the 25-year-old to now progress further in his second season at Elland Road.

Bamford's present form is also continuing to keep Arsenal's hugely promising England under-21s international and Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

Asked how much Bamford was relishing being the main striker at the club and having the focus and attention on him, Bielsa said: "It’s something important for him.

"Against Stoke he scored one chance of a top scorer.

"He will win more confidence and calm, that is something he will have more with the passing of the games."