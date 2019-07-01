Marcelo Bielsa can improve me at Leeds United, believes Ben White

Brighton defender Ben White believes Marcelo Bielsa can improve him as a player following his loan switch to Elland Road.

The 21-year-old was one of two arrivals on Monday as Leeds also revealed the loan capture of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison, who made 42 appearances for United last term.

White has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from the south coast, which will be the third temporary move of his career so far.

The Seagulls academy product has spent time in the Football League with Newport County and Peterborough United, but will now make the switch to West Yorkshire for the 2019/20 campaign.

“I’m absolutely buzzing," said White.

"When I heard of the opportunity to come, I was just so excited to get it over the line."

Asked about the potential influence of United's head coach, he continued: “I’ve heard loads about Marcelo Bielsa, he is an amazing manager, especially with young players.

"I’m sure he is going to really improve me, which is what I am looking to do this season.

“I’m cool and calm on the ball, I like to play out from the back and I want to try and play as many games as I can. I’ve come here to win games.

“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone at Thorp Arch, I haven’t trained yet, so the rest of the team are a week ahead, but I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”

White has previously featured at Elland Road in the Carabao Cup as a visiting player at the start of the 2017 season.

Newport were the visitors as United ran out resounding 5-1 winners on the night, but White admitted that his experience hadn't been soured despite the result.

"I think that is probably the best game I've played in," he added.

"The atmosphere was crazy. Even though it was a cup game, it was still amazing."