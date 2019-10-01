Marcelo Bielsa backing Leeds United to resolve Pablo Hernandez absence

MARCELO BIELSA admits Leeds United are bound to miss Pablo Hernandez but says the Whites have the resources to resolve his absence ahead of tonight's Championship hosting of West Brom.

Spaniard Hernandez is set to miss a second consecutive game with a muscle injury with Leeds falling to only a second Championship loss of the season in his absence at Saturday's hosts Charlton Athletic.

Without Hernandez, summer marquee signing Helder Costa finally made his first Whites league start and the deal to bring Costa to Elland Road from Wolves is costing around £15m.

Leeds also have Tyler Roberts back in the fray with the Wales international fit again following a recent knee problem while £9m Tottemham Hotspur winger and Whites loanee Jack Clarke was also an unused substitute against Charlton.

"There are two complimentary truths from my point of view," said Bielsa, asked about coping without Hernandez.

"You always miss one player like Pablo when he is not in the team.

"The second one is we are in good condition to put another player in to replace him.

"The one proof of that is the offensive game played against Derby was the same with Charlton.

"In both games we have created similar enough chances to score.

"For this reason, of course we miss Pablo, we cannot not miss him, but the team can resolve his absence."