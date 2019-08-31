Marcelo Bielsa at a loss to explain Leeds United's defeat by Swansea City, after Whites mustered 21 shots

Marcelo Bielsa appeared at a loss as to how his Leeds United side dominated yet lost their top-of-the-table clash with Swansea City.

The Argentine coach had no criticism for his players, instead praising them for their individual performances.

He felt Leeds, who mustered 21 shots and hit the woodwork, should have hit the net a few times but struggled to find a reason for the defeat.

"We can't necessarily say this isn't enough luck.

"But at the same time, this had a part.

"Having the ball 70 per cent of the ball, with very balanced refereeing decisions, with an opponent that tried to play, and the team created 12 or more chances in front of goal, something we need to criticise but I don't know what to say to criticise."

Bielsa was pleased with the performance in the 1-0 loss, which came thanks to a scrambled 90th minute Wayne Routledge goal.

"The individual performances of the players were positive, talking about each player," he said.

"Our players played not under the level they have. We had the ball constantly, we defended well, we created enough chances to deserve two or three goals.

"The chances the opponents had were in relation to corners, but not directly the corners the second balls after the corners.

"We had high a possession of the ball, we attacked with enough calm, this is the analysis of the game.

"Honestly we can't criticise."

The head coach ran through the team picking out players who did well and suggested there was nothing he would have done differently in terms of player selection and substitutions.

"I was happy with the defensive line.

"Alioski played with a yellow card but he didn't suffer having this yellow card.

"Kalvin had a very good game.

"Forshaw (brought) the balance in the middle of the pitch.

"Klich was playing with enough influence in the attack until we did the change.

"Pablo, Harrison and Helder Costa had a good game.

"The different possibilities we had with the number 9 and number 10, Patrick Bamford and Nketiah as a number nine, or Pablo or Klich as a number 10, they are four different players so I cannot say I would have done anything different."

There were worrying scenes in both halves for Leeds due to a knock sustained by influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

He managed to last 90 minutes despite limping through periods of the game and Bielsa admitted he was close to bringing the 23-year-old off, but Phillips bravely soldiered on.

"He is a very brave player," said Bielsa.

"After his problem, he never lowered his level. We were thinking about the subs, he was ready to continue playing the game."