Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United handed injury boost ahead of Charlton Athletic trip as Pablo Hernandez is ruled out

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is back in contention for this weekend's Championship clash with Charlton Athletic at The Valley but playmaker Pablo Hernandez has been ruled out.

Forshaw has missed United's last two outings with a hip injury he picked up ahead of the Yorkshire derby victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has now revealed that the 28-year-old is in contention to return to his starting line-up in the capital this weekend after a short spell on the sidelined.

"We believe that we are going to count on him," revealed Bielsa on Thursday.

Thorp Arch academy product Jamie Shackleton has filled the gap in midfield during Forshaw's absence, but it remains to be seen whether he will make way for his fellow teammate on Saturday.

Hernandez, though, will miss the fixture after picking up a muscular injury against Swansea City.

Bielsa confirmed that winger Helder Costa will make his first league start in the Spaniard's place following his £15m summer move from Wolves.

United defender Luke Ayling is also fighting for a spot in the Argentine's squad for the first time this season.

Ayling has endured a lenghty spell out having missed the whole of pre-season and the opening stages of the campaign after undergoing ankle surgery in the summer.