Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard to go head-to-head again? Play-off final defeat consigns Derby County to another year with Leeds United in the Championship

Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard could lock horns again in the Championship next season after Derby County were beaten by Aston Villa in the play-off final.

Villa claimed a 2-1 victory at Wembley this afternoon to claim the last remaining Premier League place and deny Lampard promotion in his first year in management.

The former Chelsea midfielder watch his side eliminate Bielsa’s Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals but was unable to prevent them succumbing to goals from Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn today.

Bielsa and Lampard clashed over the Spygate dispute in January, a controversy which continued to provide the backdrop to the play-off meeting between Leeds and Derby.

Lampard and some of County’s players celebrated a dramatic victory in the second leg at Elland Road by making spying gestures towards the home crowd, in reference to a dispute which cost Bielsa £200,000 in an EFL fine.

Bielsa is yet to commit to a second season in charge of Leeds but the club are hopeful of wrapping up a contract extension with him this week.

Lampard was tied to a long-term deal by Derby last summer, though the ex-England international has been linked with the Chelsea job in the past month.

Villa's promotion ends a three-year stay in the Championship. Derby's defeat was their fourth in the Championship play-offs in six years.