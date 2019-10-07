Marcelo Bielsa addresses Gaetano Berardi's disciplinary record after controversial eighth red card of his Leeds United career

Have your say

Marcelo Bielsa says Gaetano Berardi's red cards must be analysed individually before making judgements on the Leeds player.

The Swiss defender's latest sending off was a controversial one and his eighth in Leeds United colours.

It came after 14 minutes on Saturday at The Den, when referee James Linington decided that Berardi had felled Tom Bradshaw in the Leeds penalty area.

Mr Linington then produced a red card, determining the situation a goalscoring opportunity.

Millwall scored the penalty, took a 2-0 lead in first half stoppage time and despite conceding seconds after the interval, went on to beat the 10 men of Leeds 2-1, ending an eight-game winless run.

Leeds United have confirmed they will lodge an appeal this morning after replays suggested little contact between the two and appeared to show Kalvin Phillips in close proximity as a covering defender.

Bielsa, who elected not to critique the referee's performance after the game, was asked about the conclusions that could be drawn on the sheer number of Berardi's red cards.

The Argentine urged caution over judging his player on the collective dismissals and asked for each to be looked at on its own merit.

"We should analyse if those red cards were fair or unfair," he said.

"You have to analyse also if he is a violent player or playing at speed.

"I think Berardi is a loyal player and he gives everything on the pitch.

"When you give everything on the pitch, those players can arrive late.

"But you have to analyse every red card.

"Maybe the red card of today is different to another red card."

Berardi started the game in place of the injured Liam Cooper.

Leeds United's club captain is out for up to six weeks with a groin injury, sustained in last week's win over West Brom at Elland Road.

They were also without midfielders Adam Forshaw and Jamie Shackleton and winger Pablo Hernandez.

But Bielsa believes the latter could return for the first game after the international break, when Birmingham City visit the Whites.

"It is a big possibility that he will be back," said the head coach.