Manchester United stars think 'really highly' of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa is "thought of really highly" by himself and several Spanish players at Old Trafford.

The Argentine remains one of the biggest names in football with the likes of Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola hailing his coaching abilities having learned their trade under his stewardship.

Bielsa will remain in charge of the Whites for a second campaign after guiding his side to third in the Championship.

The 63-year-old, though, saw his team fall short in their bid for promotion to the Premier League at the hands of Derby County in the play-offs.

Leeds will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men next month in Australia as part of the two sides' preparations for the 2019-20 campaign.

Grant, who was speaking to Red Devils official website, revealed that the Elland Road boss had caught his and his team-mates eye - especially those who kept a close eye during his time in charge of Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

“He’s really interesting," said the 36-year-old, "he seems like a large character, but what I will say as well is that he is thought of really highly by a lot of the Spanish contingent in our squad.

"The more and more I read about him, the more intrigued I am.

"He’s a really interesting character.”

When the two sides come to blows on July 17 in Perth, it will be the first meeting between the them in over eight years.

Grant, who has spent one season at Old Trafford, believes that everyone of red persuasion is looking forward to renewing the rivalry this summer, revealing: "They’re always great games.

"I don’t think Man United are alone in thinking that they enjoy playing against Leeds.

"Everybody enjoys playing against Leeds, everybody knows it’s an important club in English football, so yeah that’ll be a good one.

He added: "I think quite a lot of people, including most Man United fans, will be looking forward to the Leeds clash, and I’m no different in that. So yeah, they’re all important games and I’m looking forward to each and every one.”