Manchester United set to name strong line-up for Australia showdown against Leeds United

Manchester United look set to name a strong line-up for their pre-season fixture against Leeds United in Australia on Wednesday.

The Whites and Red Devils will come to blows for the first time in nearly eight years as they face each other at the Optus stadium in Perth (kick-off 12 noon BST).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without defender Luke Shaw and striker Romelu Lukaku for his sides 2-0 victory over A-League side Perth Glory at the weekend.

The latter, though, looks set to return to the Norwegians matchday squad with Shaw remaining a doubt for the fixture - goalkeeper Lee Grant has already been ruled out.

"We're all training yesterday, no-one missed training, 24 players plus keepers," Solskjaer said.

"Granty (Lee Grant) is still not fit, maybe we won't risk Luke, Rom is fit. Luke trained yesterday but we might not risk him tomorrow."

Number one stopper David de Gea was the only player named in the 46-year-old's squad against Perth not to see action as Solskjaer swapped his entire line-up at the half-time break.

The Spaniard, though, is set to see his first pre-season minutes against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Solskjaer could also call upon the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial while new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be handed his first start following his £50million move from Crystal Palace.

Former Leeds target Daniel James will also feature for his new club after the Whites saw a deal for the winger fall through in the final hour of the winter transfer window just months ago.

Bielsa has taken a tight-knit 16-man squad Down Under with new signings Helder Costa and Ben White missing the tour along with a number of other international players who have been left back at Thorp Arch to work on their fitness.

The 63-year-old has included a host of Under-23s in his side with Mateusz Bogusz, Jordan Stevens, Clarke Oduor, Bryce Hosannah and Kamil Miazek all making the trip.

Leeds United squad: Kiko Casilla, Kamil Miazek, Barry Douglas, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Gaetano Berardi, Bryce Hosannah, Clarke Oduor, Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Stevens, Mateusz Bogusz, Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford.

Manchester United squad: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.