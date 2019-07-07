Manchester United name strong pre-season squad ahead of Leeds United showdown in Australia

Manchester United have named their 28-man squad ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown with Leeds United in Perth on July 17.

Paul Poga has been included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as has former Leeds United target Daniel James.

The France midfielder had been a doubt for the trip as reports that he is angling for a move away from Old Trafford picked up pace last week.

But he will travel with the team as they head to Australia on Sunday afternoon to kick-off their preparations for the new season.

Romelu Lukaku, another player linked with a summer departure, is also included among the 28-man party - as are new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and former Swansea City winger James.

Solskjaer's side will take on Perth Glory and Leeds before continuing on for pre-season games in Singapore and China.

Both Matteo Darmian and Fred are absent due to family reasons and will link up with the squad later in the tour.

Alexis Sanchez, who limped out of Chile's Copa America third-place play-off defeat to Argentina overnight, is missing but would not have been included at this stage due to his international exertions.

While Solskjaer has also taken a host of young players, there were notable absentees in the shape of defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah and goalkeeper Dean Henderson.