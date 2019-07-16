Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would relish flare-up with Leeds United back in the Premier League

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would relish the prospect of Leeds United being back in the Premier League to allow a fierce rivalry to "flare up" on a regular basis.

The Whites and Red Devils will lock horns for the first time in nearly eight years in Wednesday's pre-season friendly at Optus Stadium in Perth (kick-off 12 noon BST).

The fixture has not been a regular date on the league calendar since Leeds' relegation from the Premier League in 2004 and Solskjaer admits the return of the Whites to the top flight would be good for the division and also the general rivalry between the two clubs.

“The more you play against each other, the more the rivalry will flare up," said Solskjaer.

"You want to have games against the biggest clubs and if we have Leeds back up in the Premier League again I’m sure you can see the size of the game.

"It’s a great occasion for the players and the supporters and there were some fantastic games.”

Reflecting on his favourite memories in facing the Whites as a player, Solskjaer said: “The 4-3 win when I scored two at Elland Road (in March 2002).

“And seeing David Beckham and Ian Harte having the slowest ever race for a 50 yard ball from Paul Scholes.

"We had some great games against them.

"They had a fantastic team around the late 90s with a friend of mine, Eirik Bakke, and there were a few fierce tackles in those games.”