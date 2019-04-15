Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison feels unique Leeds United style deserves place in Premier League

JACK Harrison believes Leeds United deserve a place in the country’s Premier League with the Manchester City loanee hailing a brand of football unique to the country’s second tier.

Manchester City loanee Harrison bagged the only goal of the game in Saturday’s Elland Road showdown against Sheffield Wednesday which moved Leeds three points clear in the Championship’s second automatic promotion spot.

With just four games remaining, another 10 points would guarantee the club a place in the Premier League for the first time since their relegation from the country’s top flight in 2004 when Harrison was just seven years old.

But City loanee Harrison says Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites now offer a style of play which is original to the Championship and one that warrants a place competing against the cream of the country’s crop.

“You see the style of play that we have and it’s not like the rest of the Championship teams,” said Harrison.

“It would be interesting to see the style of play if we can continue that in the Premier League as the standard is that much better and that much higher.

"I’m not exactly sure but it’s exciting with the history of the club and I think we deserve to be there and I know the fans would like that a lot. It’s something special and a great opportunity that we have in front of us.”

Harrison’s weekend winner left Leeds with a three-point cushion over third-placed Sheffield United who are six points clear of fourth-placed West Brom.

The weekend’s Owls win also saw Leeds close the gap to leaders Norwich City who are four points clear.

Bielsa’s Whites will look to take another step towards sealing promotion on Good Friday against fourth-bottom Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

“It’s very exciting but it’s important not to get too ahead of ourselves,” said Harrison. “We just have to stay focused on each game and take it game by game.”