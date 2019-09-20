Luke Ayling steps up Leeds United return during development defeat at Hull City

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling continued to step up his return to action at Hull City on Friday afternoon.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined in recent months following ankle surgery in the summer and is yet to make a first team appearance this season.

Ayling made his comeback on Monday evening for Carlos Corberan's Under-23s during the 6-0 victory over Watford at Elland Road.

The right-back once again featured for the development side on Friday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Hull City at the KCOM stadium.

Ayling completed 70 minutes of the fixture before being replaced by Kun Temenuzhkov in the closing stages.

Tomorrow's Championship clash with Derby County looks like it will come too soon for the United man but he could well be in contention for next week's trip to Charlton Athletic.

Oliver Casey opened the scoring for United in East Yorkshire before goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Norbert Balogh struck to hand the Tigers all three points.