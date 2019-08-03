Luke Ayling frustrated to miss meeting with former club Bristol City, who have a 'great chance' this season

Luke Ayling doesn't like to miss any games, but a season opener at the home of his former employer is a particularly galling fixture to sit out.

The full-back is still recovering from ankle surgery and will be a frustrated spectator when Leeds United take on Bristol City tomorrow afternoon.

This will be the first time he's had to watch his team in action on the opening day of a campaign.

"I always like going back to my former clubs," he said.

"I never like not being there for any game, especially for the start of the season.

"I've played in every opening game since I've been a pro and it's hard to take but it's just one of those things that's happened, I've just got to deal with it."

He's kept a close eye on the Robins ahead of the fourth season since his move from Ashton Gate to Elland Road and been impressed with what he's seen.

It's the players who have stayed, as much as those who have joined Bristol City, that make them one of his tips for the top end of the table this season.

"I think they've strengthened really well, kept hold of a few players who have been linked with some Premiership clubs," he said.

"I'll think they'll be right up there, they've got a great chance this season, they've kept players and added to it.

"I think they'll be really good."