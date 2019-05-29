Lucas Radebe sends message to Leeds United support following Marcelo Bielsa announcement

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa committed to a second season with the Whites this week - much to the approval of club legend Lucas Radebe.

Bielsa put pen to paper on another year at Elland Road after his side narrowly missed out on promotion this season.

The 63-year-old put doubts over his future to bed following the Whites play-off semi-final defeat to Derby County, which consigned United to another year in the Championship after flirting with a return to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years.

Radebe, who spent 10 years with the club, cast his approval over the Argentine's decision to remain in LS11 after an incredible campaign, tweeting: "Glad to hear Marcelo Bielsa is staying after a fantastic season. Surely next season is ours win the title and promotion."