LIVE REACTION: Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 1: LIVE reaction and analysis from Elland Road to crazy draw Marcelo Bielsa and Dean Smith. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Dean Smith's in-form Villa. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. 'Don't know what the fuss was about!' - Leeds United fans react as Aston Villa clash descends into madness 'Has he won a competition?' - Leeds United fans left annoyed by officials after Aston Villa first half