LIVE BLOG: Leeds United v Wigan Athletic: Liam Cooper again misses out; Whites unchanged; Jermaine Beckford and Luciano Becchio at Elland Road Marcelo Bielsa and Paul Cook. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Paul Cook's Latics. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. TEAM NEWS: Leeds United v Wigan Athletic: Injured captain Liam Cooper again missing with Whites unchanged Watch Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa receive rousing reception at Elland Road as Wigan team news is confirmed