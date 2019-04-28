LIVE BLOG: Leeds United v Aston Villa: Mateusz Bogusz and Izzy Brown with Whites Marcelo Bielsa and Dean Smith. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Dean Smith's in-form Villa. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. 'It's only a 13 goal deficit!' - Leeds United fans take light-hearted approach to Aston Villa clash Leeds United to impose life bans on supporters caught throwing objects at Elland Road