LIVE BLOG: Leeds United v Aston Villa: LIVE first half updates and analysis from Elland Road Marcelo Bielsa and Dean Smith. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Dean Smith's in-form Villa. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. TEAM NEWS: Leeds United v Aston Villa: Kalvin Phillips recalled as Mateusz Bogusz and Izzy Brown also make the bench 'Should've started Brown or Bogusz!' - Leeds United fans react to Aston Villa team news