LIVE BLOG: Leeds United 0 Western Sydney Wanderers 0 - LIVE first half updates Leeds United Live. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the latest as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites end their pre-season tour of Australia against Markus Babbel's Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds United - follow LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa makes one change for final Australia clash Jack Harrison eyeing improvement at Leeds United after tough Manchester United loss