LIVE BLOG: Derby County v Leeds United - Pontus Jansson with Whites but not in training gear; Izzy Brown and Pascal Struijk with squad Frank Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa. ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Pride Park. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. 'Everyone is doubting us' - Leeds United fans rallying call ahead of Derby County showdown