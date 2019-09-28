Liam Cooper tells Leeds United to "wise up" following Charlton Athletic defeat

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper says Marcelo Bielsa's side must "wise up" following a 1-0 Championship defeat to Charlton Athletic.

United fell to just their second defeat of the campaign at The Valley on Saturday as Macauley Bonne's first half strike was enough to earn Lee Bowyer's team all three points.

Leeds once again conceded from a set-piece, which frustrated Cooper as the 28-year-old revealed he and his teammates must "wise up" if they are to reach their aims of promotion this season.

"I thought we were the better side," Cooper said.

"It's the same old. We're getting in positions and not taking our chances and they need one set play.

"They score from the set play and then it gives them something to hold onto and make the game ugly. They can slow it down. All of those things come to it.

"Teams are going to do that and we've got to wise up to these things.

"Obviously we're bitterly disappointed but we've got a long way to go. It's not going to define our season and we've got a chance to go again on Tuesday (against West Brom) in a great game for us.

"We'll be looking to bounce back."