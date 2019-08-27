Liam Cooper rewarded for Leeds United displays with Scotland call

LEEDS UNITED captain Liam Cooper has been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium next month.

Hull-born Cooper - who qualifies to play for the Tartan Army through his grandfather - has represented Scotland at under-17s and under-19s level but is still awaiting his first senior cap.

The defender was called up to the senior squad for the first time in March 2016 for a friendly against Denmark and again in March 2017 for a friendly against Canada and World Cup Qualifier against Slovenia.

Scotland will take on Russia on Friday, September 6 and then Belgium on Monday, September 9 with both fixtures at Hampden Park.

Cooper's Whites sit top of the Championship and while the defender missed Saturday's 3-0 win at Stoke City with an ankle problem, head coach Marcelo Bielsa said the defender would have been able to play.

Bielsa, though, decided not to run any risk.

"He could have played today, but he wasn’t at 100 per cent," Bielsa revealed afterwards.

