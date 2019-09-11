Liam Cooper hails qualities of Stuart Dallas as best friends pen new Leeds United deals

LIAM COOPER has hailed the versatility of Leeds United team mate and best friend Stuart Dallas after the duo both signed new deals, joking: "I reckon he'd be decent in goal."

Cooper and Dallas both committed their long term futures to the Whites by signing new contracts on Wednesday evening with Cooper penning a new five-year deal up to the summer of 2024 whilst a new four-year contract for Dallas keeps him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.

Dallas was signed as a winger from Brentford in the summer of 2015 but the Northern Ireland international has since been used as a left back and right back with the 28-year-old thriving as a right back six games into the new campaign.

Even Dallas is unsure as to how you would now describe his position - "I've been called a lot of things, you can call me whatever you want" he joked.

Cooper, though, says there is no doubting his good pal's versatility and qualities both as a footballer and as a friend.

"He amazes me and the boys," said Cooper.

"I don't think there's a position he can't play, I reckon he'd be decent in goal to be honest.

"But he's a top, top lad and when he came in four years ago we struck up a friendship straight away.

"He's a top, top man, he's got a beautiful family and the way he approaches every game, he'd play with one leg if he had to, that's the type of player he is.

"He's an unbelievable lad and I am delighted he has extended his stay as well."