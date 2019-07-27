Leonardo Pavoletti profiled - meet Cagliari's danger man ahead of Leeds United showdown

Have your say

Leeds United will face a stern test on Saturday evening at the Sardegna Arena as they face Serie A outfit Cagliari in their final pre-season fixture.

Here, we take a look at one player from the Italian side that United fans should keep a close eye on...

Name: Leonardo Pavoletti

Age: 30

From: Livorno, Italy

What you need to know...

Leonardo Pavoletti is a 30-year striker who plays for Serie A side Cagliari.

The Whites came close to his signature twice under former owner Massimo Cellino but a move to West Yorkshire never materialised.

The forward is I Rossoblu's clear danger man having bagged 16 of their 36 goals last season in the top flight as they finished in 15th place.

He also bagged two in the Coppa Italia taking his tally in all competitions to 18.

Pavoletti is seen as a traditional 'number nine' and is rankest amongst the best players across Europe in the air.

The forward bagged 10 headed goals last season, form which resulted in a call-up to the Italian national team late in the campaign.

Pavoletti was handed his first international cap in Italy's 6-0 victory over Liechtenstein in March.

He bagged the final goal of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier as he completed the scoring with a close-range strike during the emphatic victory.