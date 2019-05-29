Leeds United youngster spotted training with senior Northern Ireland squad

Have your say

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont has been handed a surprise call-up to Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland training squad.

The 19-year-old was spotted as the Green and White Army were put through their paces in Manchester this week.

Northern Ireland are preparing for a Euro 2020 qualification double header next month as they travel to take on Estonia and Belarus in Group C.

McCalmont is yet to be named in a senior squad at Elland Road, but played a key role in United's Under-23s Professional Development League triumph this season.

The youngster featured heavily under Carlos Corberan's watch in both an attacking and holding midfield role as Leeds lifted the national title.

Northern Ireland have already called upon him at youth level, with a number of scouts present during Under-23s fixtures across the season.

O'Neill will name his squad for the two competitive matches in early June tomorrow (May 30).

Fellow Whites players Stuart Dallas and Bailey Peacock-Farrell were also involved in the training camp.