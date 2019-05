Have your say

Leeds United have handed a first professional deal to academy midfielder Theo Hudson.

The teenager has signed a 12-month contract at Elland Road after a strong season with the club’s Under-18s.

Hudson, 18, helped the youth squad compete for their league title and also broke into the Under-23s, making his debut in March for Carlos Corberan's side.

His deal begins on July 1 and runs to the end of next season.