Leeds United won't focus on Elland Road expectation, says Barry Douglas

Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas says Marcelo Bielsa’s squad are remaining focused on the task at hand despite added expectation at Elland Road this season.

Following a third-place finish last term, the Whites have been made one of the favourites for the Championship title this season with promotion to the Premier League the club's clear aim.

Leeds kicked off their preparations in fine style on Wednesday night with a 5-0 victory over National League North outfit York City at Bootham Crescent thanks to a double from Jack Harrison along with strikes from Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw.

Douglas, though, believes that he and his team-mates must not focus on the expectation surrounding the club for the upcoming campaign.

“The expectation is always going to come with success,” Douglas revealed.

“That’s outside our control. We can’t do anything about that. It’s up to us to just shut all that off and focus on what we do on the pitch.

“We’ll let the media, fans, and whoever else worry about that stuff.”

Leeds boosted their ranks with the signing of Helder Costa from Wolves last week, a man the Scot knows well from his time at Wanderers.

Douglas forged a strong partnership with the Portuguese winger in their promotion-winning campaign to the top flight two season ago.

Asked whether he saw similar traits in the preparations of Bielsa’s men, he added: “Every team has different qualities.

"You saw how close we came last year. I truly believe we deserved to be promoted but in football you don’t always get what you deserve.

"Again, going into this season nothing is a given. I don’t think we can see on paper who is going to be there. It’s all about who can be the most consistent.

“But the sooner we get going and play to our full potential I’m sure we can do well.

"Helder is a player who I know a lot about. He’s got amazing quality and it’s an amazing signing for the club. It’s going to keep everyone on their toes.

"We need that quality to push everyone to their push their limits.”