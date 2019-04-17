Leeds United winger Jack Harrison expecting tough test against battling Wigan Athletic

JACK HARRISON is predicting a tough game against Good Friday’s visitors Wigan Athletic who the Leeds United winger rates as a “good side” despite their Championship relegation battle.

Manchester City loanee Harrison struck the only goal of the game in Saturday’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday which has left Leeds with a three-point cushion in the Championship’s second automatic promotion spot with just four games to play.

United know that 10 points from their final four fixtures would guarantee automatic promotion to the Premier League after a 15-year absence and Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites next face a side desperately scrapping to avoid the drop to League One.

Wigan – who visit Elland Road for a Good Friday 3pm kick-off – are fourth-bottom and only two points ahead of third-bottom Rotherham United.

The Latics also have easily the worst away record in the division having taken just seven points on their travels.

Wigan’s sole away win came at Stoke City in August but the Latics held leaders Norwich City to a 1-1 draw on Sunday and Harrison has plenty of respect for Paul Cook’s side.

“We need to get the win just to keep it going,” said Harrison.

“But we can’t get too ahead of ourselves.

“Wigan are a good side and I think every game at this point is going to be a tough game so we can’t get too carried away.”