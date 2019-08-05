Leeds United warn fans over ticket scams following supporter complaints

Leeds United have warned fans against purchasing tickets for matches through third parties following a number of supporter complaints.

Fans have been reminded that the only place to purchase tickets for first-team games is through the official club channels either online or at the Elland Road ticket office, having been alerted to several online ticket scams.

Tickets are in high demand for both home and away fixtures following Marcelo Bielsa's first season at the club as the Whites aim to build on a third-place finish last term.

Supporters have also been warned that if they are found in breach of the club's ticket policy or are found to be reselling tickets they risk having their accounts suspended.

A statement read: "The club has received a number of complaints from fans who have been victims of online ticket scams, by purchasing tickets from individuals or third party websites that do not have access to our tickets.

"Please note that the club are not currently working with any ticketing resale outlets or agencies and therefore, the only legitimate way to purchase is in person from the Ticket Office located at Elland Road, from the official Leeds United website or by calling a member of the ticketing team on 0371 334 1992.

"Ticket resale is prohibited and any individuals who are found to be reselling tickets will result in having their ticket cancelled without a refund and a ban placed on their account, suspending ticket purchases."