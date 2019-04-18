Leeds United v Wigan: The lowdown on the Latics injury worries, woeful away form and what Paul Cook has said

Leeds United welcome Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Good Friday - but what do you need to know ahead of the fixture?

What injury worries do Wigan have?

The Latics have one short-term injury concern ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

Defender Danny Fox will miss the trip to LS11, with long-term absentee Michael Jacobs the only other player sidelined.

"Nick Powell and Josh Windass are fine," Wigan boss Paul Cook revealed.

"Nick felt his hamstring a little bit in the Hull game, but we dealt with it leading up to Norwich and he's fine to be involved again this weekend.



"Unfortunately for Foxy, he's not going to be able to travel to Elland Road, but everyone else has recovered well from Sunday's game."

What is Wigan's current form?

Current form: WDDLD

Relegation-threatened Wigan sit just two points above the Championship drop zone with four games of the season to go.

The Latics played out a 1-1 draw with Norwich at the DW Stadium last weekend, but Paul Cook's side hold the worst away record in the division.

Wigan have picked up just seven points on their travels this season, winning just once in the process.

What are Wigan's key stats...

Games played: 42

Goals scored: 45

Goals conceded: 62

Yellow cards: 86

Red cards: 3

Shots per game (avg): 12.6

Possession (avg): 48.1%

Top goalscorer: Nick Powell (7)

Top assists: Nick Powell (6)

What has Paul Cook said?

“It’ll be a fantastic occasion, a fantastic game," the Wigan boss said.

"It’s great to see a club like Leeds doing so well.



“The crowd is their friend, the atmosphere at Elland Road has been that way and always will be.



“For us, it's totally a different story in terms of going across tomorrow, and wanting to do justice for our fans and our travelling supporters.



“It’ll be a tough game for us. We are under no illusions of that but it's one I am very much looking forward to.”