Leeds United v West Brom - the inside track on tonight's visitors

Matheus Pereira is the star man for tonight's visitors to Elland Road, the 'front footed' West Bromwich Albion, but not their only threat.

Brazilian Pereira, on loan to the Baggies from Sporting CP, pulls the strings for Slaven Bilić's side.

Joseph Masi, West Brom reporter for the Express and Star, says the 23-year-old creative attacker has quickly endeared himself to Baggies fans this season.

"Pereira plays as a number 10," he said.

"He's a Brazilian playmaker whose first touch is unreal. He has great vision and a wonderful eye for a pass.

"He's really hard working as well, that's the one thing that has struck fans. When you sign a Brazilian you expect flair but he really puts in a shift.

"On Saturday he was outstanding and scored his first goal with a clever free-kick."

Pereira plays behind West Brom's lone striker in the 4-2-3-1 formation they normally adopt.

They, like Leeds, aim to keep hold of the ball for long spells and attack down the flanks.

Masi said: "Very much possession based, creating a lot of chances.

"They rely a lot on getting the ball wide.

"It's all about the three behind the one.

"They've got so many options there, so much competition.

"Pereira is pulling the strings.

"[Romaine] Sawyer is the playmaker in midfield, always passes it forward, [Jake] Livermore next to him is more defensive, more box to box.

"They get Periera on the ball, [Grady] Diangana Garner and Matt Phillips on the ball and see what damage they can cause."

Masi doesn't expect West Brom to take a gung-ho approach to tonight's clash with Marcelo Bielsa's Whites, but says they can adapt if the opposition are dominating the football.

At Fulham earlier in the season, West Brom did not enjoy the majority of possession yet came away with a point.

"Bilic is very, very savvy," said Masi.

"They've had most possession in all their games bar one and that was against Fulham.

"They can play on the counter but by and large they're a front footed side."

The only key player expected to miss out for the Baggies tonight is Ahmed Hegazi.

The centre-half is still working his way back to fitness after ankle surgery in the summer.