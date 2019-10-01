Leeds United v West Brom - Baggies key men: Who should the Whites look out for at Elland Road?

Leeds United welcome West Brom to Elland Road on Tuesday evening in the Championship - but who are the key men the Whites should be wary of?

Slaven Bilic - manager

Renowned for his time managing the Croatian national side and West Ham United, the Croat has definitely hit the ground running at the Hawthorns.

Bilic's possession based, front foot style of play has so far been a success, guiding the Baggies to the summit of the Championship and remains unbeaten in his nine league games so far.

Form

West Brom have earned 11 points from a possible fifteen on the road so far this season, and with Leeds' faltering home form, the Baggies will definitely be eyeing all three points.

Kyle Bartley

A fan favourite at Leeds during the Garry Monk era, Bartley's calm presence at the back made his partnership with Pontus Jansson unbeatable at times.

The central defender is capable of playing out from the back, which completely suits his boss' style of play and his size will come in handy at set pieces, an area of weakness for Leeds that West Brom will attempt to exploit.

Matt Phillips

On the books since 2016, the pacey winger is certainly a danger man who will be tough to keep quiet.

The Scotland international has four goals in nine Championship appearances so far this season, including a brace against Huddersfield Town just over a week ago.

Phillips tends to operate on the right, so he will either be up against a make shift full back in Gjanni Alioski, or an out of form Barry Douglas.

Grady Diangana

On loan from Bilic's former club West Ham, Diangana has shown plenty moments of quality in the eight appearances he has made so far.

A double against Luton Town on his league debut, despite coming on at half time, quickly showed the Baggies fans the ability he possesses.

Diangana also netted in the 3-2 victory over Blackburn, whilst he notched two assists in the win against Huddersfield.

The loanee typically plays on the left, so he will be hoping Stuart Dallas leaves enough space in behind when venturing forwards that he can utilise.