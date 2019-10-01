Leeds United v West Brom: Baggies hold mixed Elland Road record with Pablo Hernandez stunner fresh in the memory

Leeds United will be looking to rediscover their form on Tuesday night as they welcome promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion to Elland Road for the 86th meeting between the two sides.

Marcelo Bielsa will certainly be pleased if the result and performance are anything like the previous meeting, especially after the defeat at Charlton on Saturday. However, Slaven Bilic's side remain unbeaten and sit at the top of the Championship, two points above Leeds.

Ahead of Tuesday's clash, we take a look at the last five meetings between the two clubs at Elland Road.

Leeds United 4 West Brom 0 (Championship) - Friday, March 1, 2019

A relentless Leeds United performance saw them put four past the Baggies without reply, sending them a point clear at the top of the Championship.

Player of the season, Pablo Hernandez, opened the scoring after only 16 seconds with a fine strike which set the tone for the rest of the match.

Patrick Bamford netted a brace before Gjanni Alioski heaped the misery on Darren Moore and his team in stoppage time.

Despite being top for most of the season, the Whites would go on to finish third, losing in the play off semi final against Derby.

Leeds United 2 West Brom 3 (Championship) - Saturday, January 20, 2007

When the sides met in 2007, the hosts were scrapping at the wrong end of the table, winning only once in their previous eight league matches.

The game started off well for Dennis Wise's men, with Tore-Andre Flo opening the scoring after three minutes.

Jonathan Greening equalised four minutes later, though, and a double from Diomansy Kamara gave the visitors a healthy half time lead.

Alan Thompson halved the deficit in the second half, but United failed to find a leveller.

Leeds went on to be relegated in what was a season to forget.

Leeds United 0 West Brom 0 (Premier League) - Saturday, January 18, 2003

In a season where the Baggies were comfortably relegated and Leeds just about stayed up, this drab draw was definitely seen as two points dropped for the hosts.

The Whites failed to break down the away side, creating little to nothing, even after Andy Johnson's red card gave Leeds a man advantage.

Leeds United 2 West Brom 2 (Old Division Two) - Saturday, February 24, 1990

A crowd of just over 30,000 watched on as Howard Wilkinson's Leeds surrendered a two goal lead, indicating the pressure of being league leaders could have been getting to the players.

Chris Kamara gave the Whites the lead with his first goal for the club, and Lee Chapman added another before the home crowd's party atmosphere was cut short.

Don Goodman's finish set the nerves wobbling, whilst Kevin Bartlett silenced Elland Road completely ten minutes from time.

The point was vital for the Baggies who narrowly stayed up, whereas Leeds edged Sheffield United to the title, being crowned Division Two champions on goal difference.

Leeds United 2 West Brom 1 (Old Division Two) – Saturday, November 12, 1988

In a season where the Whites and the Baggies finished either side, in tenth and 9th respectively, it was the former who edged this one.

With last season being an exception, this is the last time Leeds were victorious in this fixture at Elland Road.

Mark Aizlewood and Ian Baird were on target for the hosts in front of 20000 fans.