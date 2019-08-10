Leeds United v Nottingham Forest LIVE: Updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take in first home game of Championship campaign Marcelo Bielsa and Sabri Lamouchi. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis from Elland Road followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Sabri Lamouchi's Tricky Trees. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. David Prutton: Eddie Nketiah’s loan move from Arsenal to Leeds United is Wright for all concerned