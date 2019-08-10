Leeds United v Nottingham Forest LIVE: Updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take in first home game of Championship campaign

Marcelo Bielsa and Sabri Lamouchi.
Marcelo Bielsa and Sabri Lamouchi.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis from Elland Road followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Sabri Lamouchi's Tricky Trees.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.