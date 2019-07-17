Leeds United v Manchester United: What time is the match on in the UK?

Have your say

Leeds United take on Manchester United in Australia tidat - here's everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When are Leeds United taking on Manchester United?

Marcelo Bielsa's side will take on Manchester United on Wednesday, July 17 as part of their pre-season preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Where will the match take place?

The fixture will take place at the Optus stadium in Perth, Australia - it is a 60,000 seater stadium.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 7pm in Perth, Australia with fans in the UK able to tune in at 12pm BST.

How can I watch the game?

The game is being broadcast on both LUTV and MUTV - the two clubs subscription based channels.

Leeds fans can buy a match pass from the Whites website for £7.99 here - though fans are warned it will be an MUTV feed due to copyright for the fixture.

Will Leeds United play any other fixtures during the tour?

Yes, the Whites take on Western Sydney Wanderers on July 20 (10am BST) at the official opening of their brand new Bankwest stadium.

Who could be playing for Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without defender Luke Shaw and striker Romelu Lukaku for his sides 2-0 victory over A-League side Perth Glory at the weekend.

The latter, though, looks set to return to the Norwegians matchday squad with Shaw remaining a doubt for the fixture - goalkeeper Lee Grant has already been ruled out.

Number one stopper David de Gea was the only player named in the 46-year-old's squad against Perth not to see action as Solskjaer swapped his entire line-up at the half-time break.

The Spaniard, though, is set to see his first pre-season minutes against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Solskjaer could also call upon the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial while new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be handed his first start following his £50million move from Crystal Palace.

Former Leeds target Daniel James will also feature for his new club after the Whites saw a deal for the winger fall through in the final hour of the winter transfer window just months ago.

When was the last time the two sides met?

It has been eight years since the two sides met.

The last meeting came at Elland Road in 2011 as the Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners in the League Cup. Two goals from Michael Owen and a strike from Ryan Giggs handed the visitors victory.