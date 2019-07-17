Leeds United v Manchester United: Strong line-ups selected for Perth showdown

Have your say

Leeds United and Manchester United have both named strong starting line-ups for their pre-season showdown in Perth.

Marcelo Bielsa has taken a tight-knit squad for the tour Down Under and as expected has called on an experienced eleven to lead out the Whites.

Kiko Casilla starts in goal with a back four of Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas.

Kalvin Phillips takes up his usual anchor role in the Whites 4-1-4-1 formation with Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez the two attacking midfielders.

Jack Harrison and Kemar Roofe will start out wide in the fluid system while Patrick Bamford leads the attack for the Argentine.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also opted to start a strong line-up with Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford all starting the fixture.

David de Gea, though, has missed out through illness with Sergio Romero taking up his place in goal while there is also no spot in the squad for striker Romelu Lukaku.

Former Leeds target Daniel James starts with new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka also making his full debut for the club.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Harrison, Hernandez, Roofe, Bamford Subs: Miazek, Bogusz, Oduor, Stevens, Hosannah.

Manchester United XI: Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Mata (c), James, Rashford Sub: J Pereira, Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Young, A Pereira, Garner, Gomes, Matic, Chong, Lingard, Martial.