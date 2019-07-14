Leeds United v Manchester United - last five meetings: from Cristiano Ronaldo to Jermaine Beckford

Leeds United against Manchester United is one of the fiercest rivals in English football, however, since the Whites relegation from the Premier League in 2004, meetings between the two sides have been rare.

Leeds and the Red Devils are set to meet each other for the first time in seven years on Wednesday in Perth, for the occasion, here are the last five times the two sides have met each other.

September 20, 2011 - Leeds United 0-3 Manchester United

This was the first time the two sides had met since Leeds' famous win in the FA Cup 3rd round at Old Trafford and was the first time the Red Devils had played at Elland Road in nearly eight years.

Leeds started well with a Tom Lees header being cleared off of the line inside four minutes by Dimitar Berbatov.

Michael Owen, though, opened up the scoring for Sir Alex Ferguson's men inside 14 minutes with a low scuffed shot past Andy Longergan. He then doubled their lead in the 32nd minute with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Ryan Giggs added a third with a brilliant solo goal in front of the Kop just before half-time to leave Simon Grayson's men staring down the barrel.

In the second half Leeds never troubled a Manchester United side that saw a young Paul Pogba step off the bench as Leeds bowed out of the Carling Cup.

January 3, 2010 - Manchester United 0-1 Leeds United

Simon Grayson's table-topping Whites travelled to Old Trafford for the first time since Leeds' relegation from the top flight in 2004.

Jermaine Beckford put Leeds ahead in the 19th minute with a scuffed shot past Thomas Kuszak, which sparked memorable scenes in the visiting section.

Leeds then dug in to withstand pressure from the hosts star-studded line up that contained the likes of Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov and Ryan Giggs.

The Reds came close but were denied by an inspired Leeds back four led by Richard Naylor and goalkeeper Casper Ankergren.

Robert Snodgrass almost made it two for Leeds when he hit the bar from a free-kick from distance.

But a one goal lead was enough to send Leeds through to play Tottenham Hotspur in the next round and secure a first win at Old Trafford since 1981.

February 21, 2004 - Manchester United 1-1 Leeds United

Eddie Gray's relegation-threatened Leeds headed to second place Manchester United hoping for a result to kick-start their season and help their fight against the drop.

Ferguson's side started brightly with teenage stopper Scott Carson making a string of good saves to keep the Reds at bay.

In the second half the hosts finally made the breakthrough as Paul Scholes struck in the 64th minute, with the England International benefiting from Gary Neville's rebounded cross.

Three minutes later, however, Leeds were back on terms with Alan Smith punishing the Red Devils poor marking, heading home from Didier Domi's cross.

Leeds managed to hold on to for a point, but it wouldn't be enough to save Gray's men from avoiding the drop.

October 28, 2003 Leeds United 2-3 Manchester United

Manchester United travelled to Elland Road for the second time in ten days when they faced Peter Reid's Leeds in the third round of Carling Cup.

Neither side ever really got a grip of the first half and the sides went into the break level.

Four minutes after half-time Roque Junior opened the scoring to give Leeds a 1-0 lead over Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

However, in the 78th minute David Bellion raced onto an Eric Djemba-Djemba pass to draw the Red Devils level and send the tie to extra time.

Diego Forlan then put Manchester United in front in added time as he tapped home Darren Fletcher's cross.

Roque Junior got his and Leeds' second when he bundled home James Milner's right wing cross to make it 2-2 with just six minutes of extra time to play.

But, it was Manchester United who had the last laugh when Eric Djemba-Djemba scored a last minute winner from Quinton Fortune's corner.

This result meant Leeds bowed out of the Carling Cup and Peter Reid was sacked a few weeks after.

October 18, 2003 - Leeds United 0-1 Manchester United

Alex Ferguson's Manchester United ensured they stayed at the top of the Premiership just a little while longer after a Roy Keane header gave the Red Devils a 1-0 victory over Leeds.

The game was surrounded by Rio Ferdinand's recent missed drugs test which caused the former Whites defender to be taunted by his former fans.

Leeds never got going on the day and a young Cristiano Ronaldo caused the Whites problems down the left, getting at full-back Gary Kelly at every opportunity.

The first half was a scrappy game with neither side having any opportunity of note.

In the second half Manchester United started to flex their muscles and came close when Ronaldo's shot clipped Paul Robinson's crossbar.

On 81 minutes, though, Keane's header from Gary Neville's cross was enough to take the three points back over the Pennines.