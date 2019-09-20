Leeds United v Derby County: Mental challenge must match physical one to overcome the Rams - says the YEP jury

IT would seem that Leeds United fans are in agreement – if our YEP jury is anything to go by – that a home win over Derby County on Saturday is, if not in the bag, then as near a certainty as one can get in the Championship.

The only discrepancy is how many goals Leeds will score on the way to victory. But will it be that straightforward against a Rams team 19th in the table and desperate to launch their move up the ladder?

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu. PIC: Scott Wilson/PA Wire

Andy Rhodes

This wasn’t the way it was meant to be, but here we are preparing to line up against ‘Phillip Cocu’s Derby County’.

The Rams’ fans will argue the same point from May but none of that matters anymore. What matters is the here and now.

The two sides couldn’t have started the new season more differently. Leeds sit top after losing just one game, while Derby are 19th after winning only one.

That victory came on the opening day of the season, meaning Cocu’s side are winless in six league games.

However, Leeds will need to be at their best to beat what features the majority of last season’s stars. The likes of Wilson, Mount and Tomori have left, but the team’s threats remain.

United fans are now asking if the time has come for Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah to play from the start. They changed the game at Barnsley last week after a sluggish start.

Whoever starts tomorrow will know that the mental challenge will be as tough as the physical one.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Derby County 1.

David Watkins

Leeds face Derby this weekend with the knowledge that the home defeat against Swansea can, for the time being, be classified as a one-off, an aberration when our domination could not, for once, be turned into a victory.

It was back to normal last Saturday as we dispatched Barnsley albeit once again we left it late and it appeared to be the arrival of Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah that did the trick.

Derby have had a poor start to the season and, like Barnsley, have not won a league game since the opening day of the season when they looked, at that time, decent enough in beating Huddersfield. We’ve since learned, of course, that the Terriers themselves are not in great shape.

It’s taking new Derby manager Phillip Cocu time to get to grips with his charges while the players who departed the club in the summer appear to have taken much of the Rams’ potency with them. Again it’s hard to see past a Leeds win but expect the usual fight from visitors desperate to find form.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Derby County 0.

Keith Ingham

You know when you look at the fixture list and pinpoint one game that you would like Leeds to win more than any other Championship fixture? Saturday lunchtime brings that team to Elland Road.

Derby broke thousands of hearts this May and some, me included, are still haunted by that night’s events. We’ve moved on, strengthened and started the following season impressively. Top of the league and playing some wonderful football, away from home especially.

Our home form has room for improvement; only one win so far and that needs to alter, starting at the weekend when REVENGE is on the menu. Derby didn’t take advantage of their theatricals at the final whistle when we last played against them and lost Frank to Chelsea.

And they have started in less-than-empathic form, a new manager still finding his feet and players who have left, but still have enough within their squad to once again challenge for at least a place in the top six, even though I’d love to see them struggle at the other end of the table!

Last week, Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah were once again called upon to give Leeds a boost when they were struggling to turn possession into goals and both players didn’t disappoint.

There are calls for them both to be included in the starting XI. It will have to be seen if Marcelo Bielsa sets them lose against the Rams.

Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts played in the under-23s on Monday and both registered their first goals.

Both may have to settle for places on an impressive substitutes’ bench as I cannot see Stuart Dallas losing his place after impressing in nearly every game so far.

Roberts was used as a ‘no10’ but Mateusz Klich has made that position his own after moving slightly forward this season.

I’m back from holiday and cannot wait to see Leeds back in action on home soil.

A win would put a few bad memories to bed and I expect them to do so.

It’s worth remembering Leeds beat them three times out of four last season and did it twice in style.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Derby County 0.

Shaun Smith

Bill Shankley once said that football wasn’t life or death but more important.

He, of course, was being ironically witty and would talk to his rival, Don Revie, every Sunday on the telephone.

They were very good friends and loved the game. Though, football will break your heart. Failure is the norm.

Great managers have win rates of something a little above 50 per cent.

I will not speak of what happened the last time Derby visited Elland Road.

It is irrelevant.

The passing of a friend is more important than the possession on the field of play, family more important than a football team. Football is not life or death. Many readers who are on Twitter will know of my friend, Simon. They will know why people sang WACCOE on the 54th minute.

They will know that life with football is better than without it and that every year is “our year” – with love in one’s heart for the game, the team, for friends and the craic, one can never really lose.

Those who remain positive even in adversity, choose to love over hate, travel in hope rather than expectation, then, We Are the Champions.

The Champions of Europe, may take a little longer.

Prediction: Leeds United ‘infinity’ Derby County 0.

Mike Gill

There is a huge amount of positivity around the club at the moment: top of the table, contracts being signed, a hard-fought win at Barnsley, a virtually empty injuries list, a great result for the development squad against Watford and competition for every position.

Nevertheless, there is something that United need to work on to put the icing on the cake.

Convincing wins at Elland Road are needed now.

Visiting teams set themselves up to come for a point and the freedom experienced away from home is not there.

I’m sure that it’s not just my imagination that the bigger the crowd at Elland Road, the more nervous the atmosphere becomes when United’s chances are being frustrated by the visitors.

Derby County appear to be suffering from the dreaded condition of play-off hangover.

And new coach Phillip Cocu is struggling to bring consistency to his talented side.

Now, therefore, is the time for United to go for Derby County’s throat and register a convincing win.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Derby County 1.