Leeds United v Derby County: How have the Rams fared at Elland Road in recent years?

The Whites, who have completed the league double over their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final opponents Derby County, will look to call on an impressive recent home record against the Rams in the second-leg of their all-or-nothing clash.

Here is a look at the previous five meetings between the two sides, with United winning three, and losing just once.

Leeds United 2-0 Derby County (Championship) – Friday, January 11, 2019

Despite the game being marred by the 'Spygate' saga, the Whites extended their lead at the top of the table to five points, preserving their 100% record against the Rams this season.

Kemar Roofe opened the scoring, grabbing his 14th goal of the season after 20 minutes, with a deft flick at the near post.

Minutes after the break, Manchester City loanee, Jack Harrison completed a convincing victory, tapping home following a Gjanni Alioski cut-back to seal the three points for top of the pile United.

Leeds United 1-2 Derby County (Championship) – Tuesday, October 31, 2017

United fell victim to a quick-fire double from Rams striker, Sam Winnall, despite Pierre-Michel Lasogga's initial opener. Leeds led after just seven minutes as Lasogga fired in low at the near post.

However, the Whites advantage was temporary as Winnall struck twice. The ex-Barnsley man converted from a Craig Forsyth cross before slotting a home a penalty to turn the game on its head.

Leeds United 1-0 Derby County (Championship) – Friday, January 13, 2017

Prolific front man, Chris Wood made it 17 for the campaign as he rose highest to head home the games' only goal as United edged past fellow promotion hopefuls Derby, while leapfrogging Reading to occupy third place.

Derby went close to an equaliser through both Matej Vydra and Tom Ince, who failed to convert before Bradley Johnson was dismissed late on.

Leeds United 2-2 Derby County (Championship) – Tuesday, December 29, 2015

12th placed Leeds United prevented Derby County from topping the Championship as they forced the Rams to settle for a point. Paul Clements's side led through a solo Jeff Hendrick effort, but were pegged back as Sol Bamba stabbed home from close-range.

United took the lead with twenty minutes to go through a commanding Chris Wood header, but a Tom Ince strike rescued a share of the spoils for Derby.

Leeds United 2-0 Derby County (Championship) – Saturday, November 29, 2014

Mirco Antenucci was at the double as his display earned mid-table Leeds a first win in ten, against a strong Derby side. The Italian opened the scoring against Steve McClaren's men after 43 minutes, slotting home from 12-yards following an Alex Mowatt cut-back.

Seven minutes later Antenucci sealed the deal for the Whites, tucking home from an Adryan cross.