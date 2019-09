While the transfer window won't open again until January, there's been plenty of rumours doing the round in the second tier, as the season begins to take shape heading into its third month. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Potters eye Jones successor Stoke City have apparently already drawn up possible replacements for under-fire boss Nathan Jones, with Tony Pulis, David Moyes, and Coventry City boss Mark Robins said to be the lead candidates. (Team Talk)

2. Barnsley boss discusses key player absence Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has revealed that Mike Bahre's surprise absence from his squad to face Brentford was due to an unspecified injury which meant the player couldn't train at all last week. (Football League World)

3. Championship duo battle for Icelandic ace Derby County are rumoured to be battling Stoke City to sign Iceland international midfielder Birkir Bjarnason, who is available on a free agent deal after leaving Aston Villa over the summer. (Mirror)

4. Terriers boss applauds suffering fans Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has paid tribute to the club's fans for their continued support and positivity through a tricky time, after the Terriers moved off bottom spot with a 1-1 draw against Millwall. (Hull Examiner)

