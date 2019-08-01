Leeds United unveil new away kit

LEEDS UNITED have unveiled the club's new away kit for the forthcoming Championship season in their centenary year.

Leeds have opted for an eye-catching platinum grey and fluorescent pink design, with orange goalkeeping jersey.

The striking away strip by Kappa is now available to purchase online and in store and will be worn by Leeds for the first time this coming Sunday afternoon when United begin their new Championship campaign against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The new away shirt is platinum in colour featuring the club’s gold and white centenary crest and a bold pink 32Red logo and Kappa omni-logo, there is also a printed graphic featured on the front panel and shoulders of the top.

A fluorescent pink trim features on the round neck collar and sleeves and there is a pink stripe down either side of the body of the shirt.

The back of the shirt displays a white Clipper logo and repeat pattern of sublimated text which reads ‘LEEDS UNITED 1919 – 2019.’

The shorts and socks are also platinum, both with a pink stripe feature and pink logos for our Official Kit Supplier Kappa.

The shorts have a white Clipper logo and the socks feature a white ‘Leeds United’ message across the front.

The entire away goalkeeping kit for the new season is bright orange in colour and there is a faded white diamond print featured down the front of the shirt. Logos for 32Red, Kappa and Clipper all feature in white and the shirt and shorts also feature the club’s centenary crest.

The strip is available in a standard replica fit or a Bodyfit Pro version featuring a high performance fabric, as used by the first-team players. The Kombat kit is a stretch fabric with hydro-way protection technology.

The away kit is now available to purchase online or at the official Leeds United retail outlets, located at; Elland Road, Trinity Leeds, the Merrion Centre and Leeds Bradford Airport.