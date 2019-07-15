Leeds United unveil commemorative space to provide 'permanent legacy' to club's 100-year history

Plans for a new commemorative space that will provide a "permanent legacy" to Leeds United's 100-year history has now been unveiled.

Revealed as part of the club's centenary celebrations this year, the commemorative space will be based outside the outside the Centenary Pavilion.

Centenary Square will give fans the opportunity to etch their name alongside every player who has put on the shirt for Leeds United since 1919.

The installation will provide a permanent place for Whites fans to enjoy and share in the nostalgia of the club’s rich history outside Elland Road, creating a lasting tribute to all the players and fans that have made Leeds the team we love.

Angus Kinnear, CEO of Leeds United, said: “Centenary Square will provide a permanent legacy where Leeds fans can enjoy and share in the nostalgia of the club’s rich history. It will be a lasting tribute to all the players and fans that have made Leeds the team we love.

"Together with Bremner Square and the Don Revie statue, Centenary Square will become an important focal point and meeting place for fans and visitors of Leeds United.”

This is a special heritage project to commemorate 100 years of Leeds United with personalised stones available for the Elland Road faithful to purchase.

There will be a selection of stones for fans to choose from, ranging from £60-£399, including limited edition stones and the opportunity for personalized text and a choice of club crests.

Fans will can pre-order personalised Centenary Square stones from today.

For more information and to purchase your place in history: visit: centenarysquare.uk.com

