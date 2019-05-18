Leeds United unveil 2019/20 retained list as summer planning begins

Leeds United have handed goalkeepers Will Huffer and Kamil Miazek new deals as part of their 2019/20 retained list - but what other moves have been made?

Take a look at the full list below, which is dominated by academy players with no other senior stars out of contract this summer:

The following players will be released by Leeds United when their contract expires:

Lucas Odunston

Joshua Rae

Alex Wollerton

The following players have had their contracts extended by one year, as the club have taken up an automatic option within existing deals:

Will Huffer

Kamil Miazek

The following players have been offered new deals by the club:

Matthew Downing

Theo Hudson

Niall Huggins

Harrison Male

The following scholars have had their scholarships extended by one year, as the club have taken up an automatic option within existing deals:

Luke Lyons

Joe Stanley