Leeds United unveil 2019/20 retained list as summer planning begins

Leeds United have handed goalkeepers Will Huffer and Kamil Miazek new deals as part of their 2019/20 retained list - but what other moves have been made?
Take a look at the full list below, which is dominated by academy players with no other senior stars out of contract this summer:
The following players will be released by Leeds United when their contract expires:
Lucas Odunston
Joshua Rae
Alex Wollerton
The following players have had their contracts extended by one year, as the club have taken up an automatic option within existing deals:
Will Huffer
Kamil Miazek
The following players have been offered new deals by the club:
Matthew Downing
Theo Hudson
Niall Huggins
Harrison Male
The following scholars have had their scholarships extended by one year, as the club have taken up an automatic option within existing deals:
Luke Lyons
Joe Stanley