Leeds United Under-23s - talking points: Luke Ayling returns, Eddie Nketiah makes more phones calls, Stuart McKinstry stars and Carlos Corberan remains unbeaten

Leeds United ran out 6-0 winners over Watford on Monday evening in the Professional Development League - but what were some of the key talking points?

Marcelo Bielsa allows strong Whites line-up

As has become the Bielsa way a strong Under-23s team was on display at Elland Road in the PDL.

Seven teenagers and a 20-year-old lined up alongside first team squad members Gaetano Berardi, Eddie Nketiah and Barry Douglas.

The trio all completed 45 minutes - with Nketiah bagging twice - before Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts stepped off the bench at the half-time interval.

United put six past Watford in what was a stunning display in LS11, with a mix of youth and experience all picking up valuable minutes.

Stuart McKinstry stars

Among the bright sparks of the evening was Stuart McKinstry as the 16-year-old made his home debut for the development side.

Brought in from Motherwell on a scholarship deal, the winger was handed a second opportunity to show his ability on Monday evening.

McKinstry caused problems for Watford as he linked up well with Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling throughout.

He also won a penalty in either half and drove United on in the opening stages before the Whites put the Hornets to the sword in fine style.

Certainly one to watch...

Eddie Nketiah grabs more headlines

A little over 24 hours on from his Barnsley heroics, Eddie Nketiah was back at it again.

This time he bagged twice as he converted from the penalty spot before slotting home a Robbie Gotts cross ahead of his half-time substitution.

The voices calling for Nketiah to be handed his first Championship start are growing stronger, though Patrick Bamford put in another strong performance at Oakwell in Sunday's 2-0 Yorkshire derby win over Barnsley.

Marcelo Bielsa - who was watching on at Elland Road - appears content with his starting line-up for the moment despite the Arsenal loanee continuing to find the back of the net whenever asked.

Luke Ayling makes goalscoring comeback as Tyler Roberts steps up return

Luke Ayling stepped off the bench for his first action of the campaign following ankle surgery in the summer.

The right-back, though, has a major fight on his hands if he is to reclaim his spot in the United senior set-up following a stunning start to the season from replacement Stuart Dallas.

Ayling grabbed an assist and rounded off the scoring in the 6-0 demolition and could well feature on Friday as the Under-23s make the trip to Hull City.

Tyler Roberts also stepped up his comeback after seeing his first minutes of the season last week at Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute at Oakwell and also found the back of the net as he converted a second half penalty against the Hornets.

United now remarkably almost boast a fully fit squad for the first time during Marcelo Bielsa's tenure.

Key absences?

Ryan Edmondson was a notable absence as were the likes of Alfie McCalmont and Kun Temenuzhkov against Watford.

A number of those not involved were in attendance and will be aiming to see action at Hull later this week.

The recently departed Clarke Oduor was also at Elland Road with Jamie Shackleton watching on from the sidelines.