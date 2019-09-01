Leeds United Under-23s starlet Ryan Edmondson handed England chance

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has been called up into England's Under-19s squad for the forthcoming international break.

Edmondson bagged in his first appearance of the season for Carlos Corberan's development squad last week in a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form in the Professional Development League over the last twelve months having helped fire the Whites to the national title with 20 goals in all competitions last term.

Edmondson has now been rewarded with a call-up to the Young Lions squad for their games against Greece (September 5) and Germany (September 9).

The forward has become the fifth player from Thorp Arch to be handed an opportunity with England over the international break as Eddie Nketiah, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Clarke and Nohan Kenneh have all been included in the national youth set-up.