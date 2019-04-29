Leeds United Under-23s recap: Whites secure play-off final spot after extra-time victory over Coventry City Elland Road. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United Under-23s take on Coventry City in the Professional Development League play-offs - follow our LIVE matchday blog. Please refresh the page for updates. Kun Temenuzhkov the hero as Leeds United Under-23s reach PDL final with extra-time victory over Coventry City Stuart Dallas set to be passed fit for Leeds United's play-off campaign after avoiding serious injury